Pardew fears 'long term' Jedinak injury

Crystal Palace could be without Mile Jedinak for an extended period after the midfield general suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Jedinak, the club and Australia's captain, started the second-round tie at home to Shrewsbury Town but was forced off early in the second half.

Speaking after his team's 4-1 extra-time victory over the League One outfit, Palace manager Alan Pardew expressed his concerns about the holding midfielder.

"I'm a little bit worried about the skipper, he might have done a hamstring, but we'll have to wait and see," Pardew said.

"We think he might have done something a little bit long term, but we'll have to assess him in the morning."

Any fitness problem would come as a blow to the 31-year-old, who has found himself out of the Palace first team early in the Premier League season following the arrival of France international Yohan Cabaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will face a nervous wait to learn the extent of Jedinak's injury as he prepares for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers at home to Bangladesh and away to Tajikistan on September 3 and 8 respectively.