Pardew hails depth of Newcastle squad

The 52-year-old watched his side move up to fifth in the table after beating West Brom 2-1 on Saturday, with Moussa Sissoko's stunning second-half strike proving the difference after goals from Yoan Gouffran and Chris Brunt.

And Pardew has expressed his delight at the depth available to him after seeing his team lose just once in their last seven top-flight fixtures.

"The group is very, very strong. There's a real good feeling in there," he said.

"Everybody is fit and available, so your Yohan Cabayes and Colos (Fabricio Coloccini) can look around and see quality - quality not even involved today.

"We've got a strength in depth that we didn't have when we finished fifth two years ago.

"The fact we aren't playing in the Europa League and we're getting that extra work in on the training ground is definitely showing.

"I'm just really proud of the players. I think they should be very proud of themselves in terms of their work ethic."

Newcastle will aim to continue their winning streak against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.