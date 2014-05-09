Pardew hoping to 'find solutions' at Newcastle

The club have suffered a torrid second half to the season, losing six successive Premier League games before a 3-0 win over Cardiff City last time out stopped the rot.

Manager Pardew has come under heavy criticism from fans after their recent run, especially after serving a seven-match ban for headbutting Hull City's David Meyler.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Pardew is anticipating meeting with Ashley to discuss how to take the club forward next season.

"I'll be as honest and frank as I can be as a manager," he said. "I'm sure Mike will have an opinion what we need to do better.

"Hopefully, we'll get the right solutions to get a season like we had two years ago.

"It's very important to talk about this season. In the first half of the season, we were one of the best teams in the league.

"In the second half, we weren't. We weren't good enough, and the results weren't good enough."