Pardew: I'm the right man for Crystal Palace

Under-fire Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is aware he must start winning games, but believes he is still the right man for the job.

Pressure is on Pardew to deliver results amid Palace's five-game losing streak in the Premier League, which has left the club just a point clear of the relegation zone.

But Pardew - who guided Palace to the FA Cup final last season - has no plans to walk away from Selhurst Park.

"I am an experienced manager, I have been in this position many times," the 55-year-ols said ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom-placed Swansea City. "This is my ninth season in the Premier League and I would like to make it 10 at Crystal Palace.

"I know where I stand. In terms of the board, the only real conversation I have had with Steve is that he is as committed as I am about getting a result this weekend to make our position a lot clearer and to take some pressure off us.

"I am realistic about it, if you lose five games in the Premier League you are going to come under scrutiny.

"No one can be immune to that but I have been in this situation before and I have never asked for assurances from a board ever.

"I have to look at the process I do, make sure my staff are on their game, make sure we are covering every detail until we get a run of results."

He added: "I would never walk away from this football club. There is nothing I am doing which is less than 100 per cent, no one can be closer to the fan group because I played here.

"I like to think that I have enough experience at this level so I know what this division is about and I know we are under pressure.

"It is the same pressure I had at Newcastle or West Ham when we went through a period like this but it is a lot closer because my family and friends are all Crystal Palace fans so it makes it a little bit more personal.

"For me, it spurs me on to put some of the critics in their place."