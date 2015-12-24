Pardew: Overachieving Palace targeting Europe

Alan Pardew believes Crystal Palace are firmly in the hunt for a European place this season after an impressive start to the 2015-16 Premier League.

Palace have secured 29 points from their opening 17 games of the campaign after nine wins and two draws, leaving them in sixth position – level with Tottenham in fourth.

With games against Bournemouth and Swansea City before the end of 2015, Pardew is confident his side can head into the new year vying for a top six finish.

"Nine wins speaks for itself," he said. "That's the big target we've hit.

"It's a great achievement from a great set of players. If we keep doing what we've been doing then we can challenge for Europe.

"I think we're overachieving, for sure. We have done for a large part of this year, and I hope we can do for another four or five months.

"But you can't write off Southampton, Stoke, Everton, Liverpool or Chelsea [for a European place]."

Palace's success has seen Pardew's name mooted as a future England manager, but the 54-year-old is keen to stay at Selhurst Park and admitted talks have already begun to extend his current deal.

He added: "There has been some discussion [about a new contract].

"The bottom line is we're in a great place. [American owners] David [Blitzer] and Josh [Harris] are keen for it to progress as it has been progressing, but Steve Parish is in charge.

"The club is about everyone pushing in one direction, it's a special place."