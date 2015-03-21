Pardew: Palace close to securing safety

Goals from Glenn Murray and Wilfried Zaha earned Palace a 2-1 win at the Britannia Stadium, moving them up to 11th place - above Pardew's former club Newcastle United - and 11 points clear of the drop zone.

"The most important thing for me is that this club is in touching from Premier League status next year," Pardew said.

"That was the only agenda I had when I arrived, we were in the relegation zone, and we've done absolutely brilliant.

"We've got eight games to go and the form we're in, we can look up.

"I am still thinking about another couple of points, but it's a marvellous set of stats we've put together and I think we are an exciting team."