Pardew, Palace 'jealous' of Leicester's romantic title bid

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says other Premier League clubs are jealous of Leicester City's remarkable title challenge.

Leicester secured a superb 3-1 win at Manchester City last weekend to sit five points clear at the top of the table with 13 games remaining this season.

Pardew's Palace, who lost 1-0 at Leicester in October, are 12th following run of eight matches without a win ahead of a home game against Watford on Saturday.

Leicester travel to Selhurst Park on March 19 in a match that could see the Foxes close in on a sensational championship triumph.

And Pardew feels the success of the Midlands club appeals to the romantics, while making other unheralded teams envious.

"We're a bit jealous of Leicester, all the clubs of a similar vein are," he told a news conference.

"The romantic in you wants to see them pull it off."

Pardew claimed Palace have received no firm offers for Mile Jedinak after the Australia international midfielder became the latest player to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

"I've not seen anything," he said. "Their [transfer] window is still open, so there'll be loads of speculation until it closes."