Pardew prioritising Premier League points over FA Cup

Alan Pardew has acknowledged that Crystal Palace need to secure their league position before looking to the FA Cup.

Palace face Watford in a Wembley semi-final on April 24, but have not won in 14 in the Premier League as they have slumped down the table.

Pardew's side were as high as fifth in December, but now find themselves just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

"It could still be a great season for us, but we need to get some points in the league to help that," Pardew said.

"We know the semi-final is on the horizon, but [we are focused on the league]. We've a commitment to get our league situation healthier."

Despite their woeful run, Pardew is insistent that his Palace squad are still pulling in the right direction.

"The reaction is very good here, they're a great group of players to work with," he said.

"When you've had a run like we've had it's natural to have some friction in the group, but I've not sensed it.

"It's the players that have to perform and my faith in them is resounding. We have to get a win soon."

Palace fought back to draw against 10-man West Ham last weekend, but now face a Norwich side just three points behind them in the table.

"Some of our performances have been terrific, but a bit of fortune here and there would have made a big difference to that," Pardew added.

"Our record against the bottom half is similar against the top half, we can come up with a win from anywhere. We need to get this one.".