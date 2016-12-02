Pardew ready to turn around slumping Palace

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew concedes he has "got to ensure our next result is a positive one" to arrest their slide down the Premier League table.

Palace's late capitulation in the 5-4 defeat at Swansea City last Saturday saw them slip to 17th, level on points with Hull City, who occupy a place in the relegation zone.

The pressure on Pardew is now higher than ever and the former Newcastle United boss says it is time to turn it around.

He told reporters ahead of Saturday's meeting with Southampton: "I'm a realist, I understand the situation. I've got to ensure our next result is a positive one. That's a pressure I put on myself. I am used to this situation, I've been in it before. It's unusual to have this kind of run. I know we have to be strong.

"I have an honest group of players. Okay, we've lost some confidence in set plays and made some mistakes, but we'll correct that.

"Our fans have suffered. I want us to get a result and people to leave this stadium much happier than after the game at Swansea."

Palace have been particularly vulnerable at set-pieces this season, prompting Pardew to put in extra hours on the training field this week.

He added: "We've been looking at set plays, I have very good coaches here and I'm sure we can get to the bottom of it. We've done a couple of things that the players want to do. You have to listen to the group. I'm experienced enough to know that.

"The most important thing is the shock of the Swansea game. We need to get the players balanced - we don't want to get overly tense. There's a lot of frustration in the group and we need to put it right.

"The fans travelled to Burnley, Swansea - games we should have won. We need to pay them back. We've worked on seeing the game out in training this week. Our form and the way we've played don't reflect where we are, but results are everything."