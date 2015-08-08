Pardew sympathises with Norwich frustrations

Alan Pardew sympathised with Norwich City's frustrations after his Crystal Palace side grabbed controversial 3-1 victory at Carrow Road on the Premier League's opening day.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Damien Delaney had put Palace 2-0 up, but Nathan Redmond's long-range effort brought newly promoted Norwich back into the game.

The hosts were then left frustrated when former Palace forward Cameron Jerome had an equaliser harshly ruled out for a high foot and Sebastien Bassong saw strong penalty claims dismissed by referee Simon Hooper before Yohan Cabaye scored Palace's third on his debut.

Pardew admitted the scoreline did not reflect the balance of play.

"I went to see him [the referee] and said 'why have you disallowed it?' and he said 'dangerous play in box'," Pardew said.

"To be fair to him if it's anywhere else on the pitch - and my guys head's right on the end of his foot - you're going to get a foul.

"In the penalty area if an overhead kick from the striker goes in, you're disappointed [that it is ruled out].

"If Yannick Bolasie scores that, I'd feel hard done by if it got disallowed. I understand Norwich's frustration.

"The penalty - I didn't think it was. Connor is a big, strong boy and stood his ground. I didn't see much in that. We scored with the last kick of the game, there's no doubt it flattered us."

Pardew is expecting much more of Palace's record signing, Cabaye, having previously managed the France international at Newcastle United.

"He needs to gain his strength and power back," Pardew said. "He's had a year out of the game really, not playing at this level and this intensity and playing in Ligue 1 isn't like this.

"He didn't get many games. He needs to harden up. But of course his set-plays were on the money, his finish at the end shows he has that great quality. Once he hardens up after six or seven games we'll see the real Yohan."