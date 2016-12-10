Pardew sympathises with referee after Snodgrass penalty

Alan Pardew admitted he had sympathy for referee Mike Jones after Robert Snodgrass "fabricated" a penalty in Crystal Palace's 3-3 Premier League draw at Hull City.

In a game full of talking points, Palace fell behind to a penalty won and converted by Snodgrass, before the Scotland international conceded a spot-kick from which Christian Benteke scored.

Wilfried Zaha nudged the visitors in front, but they required a late equaliser from Fraizer Campbell after Hull goals from Adama Diomande and Jake Livermore.

However, Palace manager Pardew blamed Snodgrass, not the officials, for the opening goal.

"There were some contentious decisions, but I do feel genuinely sorry for the referee because [from] that angle, when Scott Dann goes to ground, the player has really fabricated that," he said.

"It really frustrates us. There's no point trying to protect players when they dive.

"We then get a yellow card for Scott Dann complaining. Does that then get transferred to Robert Snodgrass?"

Hull boss Mike Phelan, though, believed that incident was merely one of a number of big calls in the game and chose to side with the decision.

"I think there were a few penalties that could have [been given]," he told BBC Sport. "The ref made the judgment and we've had many appeals turned down this season, so I am not going to complain."

Snodgrass thought Jones was keen to give the penalty against Hull in the second half, following the earlier challenge.

"I've not seen it," he said. "I thought the boy was going to come in so I tried to ride the tackle. The players weren't happy, but I've not seen it again.

"I think the ref couldn't wait to give them a penalty in the second half. I thought he went down really soft as well, that's part of football."