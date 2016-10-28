Pardew urges concentration to combat in-form Liverpool

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is wary of "catching Liverpool on the wrong day" ahead their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Pardew feels Liverpool's intensity makes them dangerous opponents, despite his side enjoying a strong recent record against the Merseyside club.

The Reds have won just one of their last five Premier League meetings with the Eagles, but, if other results are in the visitors' favour, Jurgen Klopp's men could go top of the Premier League with a win at Selhurst Park.

"I think Liverpool always have great players in any era," Pardew told a media conference.

"There is a momentum and intensity about them, and no Europe is helping them.

"They play high intensity and they're quick to the ball, and that's driven by the manager, but [Brendan] Rodgers' team wasn't too dissimilar," he added, referring to Klopp's predecessor.

"Liverpool will be looking for consistency now and if you catch them on the wrong day they can be very difficult."

Pardew hopes club record signing Christian Benteke will be fired up as he prepares to face his old side for the first time since leaving Anfield in August, having failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool.

"When you've not had the opportunity you think you deserve, it's natural to be up for this game," Pardew said.

"Christian is playing with a smile on his face. Every player wants to play, especially great players like him."

Palace lost 3-1 at Leicester in their previous outing, making it 14 consecutive Premier League games in which they have conceded at least once, an unhappy run stretching back to April.

"Clean sheets is a concern for all managers. We need a little more concentration to get us over the line," Pardew said.