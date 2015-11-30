Pardew urges Newcastle to back McClaren

Alan Pardew has called on Newcastle United to rally around under-fire manager Steve McClaren following their thrashing by Crystal Palace.

Pardew oversaw a 5-1 hammering of his former club at Selhurst Park on Saturday to leave McClaren's men second from bottom of the Premier League table, with just two wins from 14 matches.

Supporters who had travelled to London made their feelings towards the manager clear, but Pardew, who faced substantial animosity from the fans towards the end of his spell at St James' Park, says it is vital that everyone lends their support to the former England boss.

"I think it's important that the group stays strong," he said.

"Sometimes [when I was at Newcastle] I felt in the position where you need everybody to pull for you and that's where they are now.

"Steve understands that as a manager. All the staff and players now have to really stick tight, get the barriers up and get themselves a win. I hope they do that next week.

"It looks like they're going to have to really fight for the rest of the season, but with the crowd and the way it is there they can reverse things."

Newcastle host in-form Liverpool on Sunday.