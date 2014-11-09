Pardew: Youngsters to thank for winning run

A fine flicked finish from Ayoze Perez – his third goal in as many Premier League games – gave Newcastle the lead on the stroke of half-time at The Hawthorns before captain Fabricio Coloccini's second-half header made sure of a fifth straight win for the Tyneside club.

And Pardew was quick to highlight the contribution of Perez and other youngsters such as Mehdi Abeid, Paul Dummett and Sammy Ameobi for an impressive turnaround from a poor start that has Newcastle just outside the top six.

"It was a very disciplined, strong performance which was highlighted by an outstanding goal from Ayoze Perez," Pardew told BBC Sport.

"You need special moments like that in the Premier League. We were a bit frustrated that we had not played as well as we could offensively in the first half, but the team is well balanced. We have good width in the team and our system is proving difficult for the opposition.

"That type of goal, you usually take the pace off the cross and guide it in but he [Perez] actually added pace to it. He struggled with the physicality of [West Brom centre-backs] Joleon Lescott and Craig Dawson today but he'll get better as we go on.

"Our young players in particular have been massive for us. We've lost key players to injury and the youngsters have been superb. I couldn't be more pleased."