Paris Saint-Germain 2 Angers 0: Cavani nets landmark goal in routine win

Edinson Cavani scored the 100th goal of his Paris Saint-Germain career to help the reigning Ligue 1 champions to a 2-0 win over Angers at the Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old was high on confidence heading into Wednesday's game following his double in the 2-1 win over Lyon on Sunday, but he struggled to make much of an impact in the first half as he failed to register a single shot.

Cavani, tasked with filling the boots of the club's all-time highest goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic this term, did find the net after the break, though, converting a penalty for the landmark goal after Hatem Ben Arfa was brought down inside the area by Romain Thomas.

The Uruguayan then earned a booking for removing his shirt to display the crest of Brazilian side Chapecoense, honouring those who lost their lives in a plane crash in Colombia on Tuesday.

Thiago Silva had previously opened the scoring for PSG with a fine header in the first half, just moments after denying Angers captain Cheikh N'Doye the opener with a superb goal-line clearance.

PSG's win sees them leapfrog Monaco, who drew 1-1 with Dijon on Tuesday, into second place in the table, trailing leaders Nice by one point after 15 games.

The first half-chance of the game fell to Angers when Nicolas Pepe tried his luck with an ambitious long-range strike after just four minutes, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola just getting a hand out to push it wide.

PSG struggled to create any major chances of note in the opening stages, although Lucas Moura fired high and wide from a narrow angle after a good run down the right, while Ben Arfa felt he should have been awarded a penalty after a duel with N'Doye.

The visitors then came close to grabbing a surprise lead when N'Doye beat Areola with a superb header after being set up by Pablo Martinez, only for Silva to come to the rescue for PSG with an important intervention.

Unai Emery's men continued to dominate proceedings, though, and eventually got the goal they were after in the 34th minute via Silva. The Brazilian defender shrugged off his marker from Lucas' corner and beat keeper Mathieu Michel with a glancing header into the far corner.

PSG doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Cavani converted a spot-kick for his 14th Ligue 1 goal of the season. Thomas brought down Ben Arfa with a clumsy challenge inside the area and the Uruguay international made no mistake from 12 yards.

Angers made a number of attacking changes in an attempt to get back into the game, but they lacked the individual quality to trouble PSG as the hosts kept a clean sheet for the 10th time in their last 11 Ligue 1 games at home.

Substitute Jean-Kevin Augustin should have made it three following Ben Arfa's fine pass, but the youngster inexplicably found the side-netting after rounding the goalkeeper.

Jese Rodriguez, another player to enter in the second half, hit the upright with a low shot toward the far corner as it ended 2-0 to PSG.