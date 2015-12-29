Parish: Pardew can leave Palace for Real Madrid

Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish will not stand in the way of manager Alan Pardew if a bigger job such as Real Madrid became available.

The 54-year-old former Newcastle United manager has enjoyed an impressive tenure at Selhurst Park since taking over in January and, with Palace fifth in the Premier League, has been touted as a potential successor to England boss Roy Hodgson.

Pardew is reportedly in talks over a new long-term contract at Palace after signing an initial deal to the end of 2017/18.

And Parish remains relaxed over his manager's future - stating the club would not block any potential move away to a giant of the game.

"We want Alan to stay at the club a very long time," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"But who knows what will happen, if Real Madrid want Alan Pardew then I'm sure we wouldn't stand in his way.

"Everyone wants to get to the best point they can in their career but I know right now that Alan is very happy here.

"He's not thinking about anything other than being here, we're not thinking about anything else, and if something comes up because we're very successful what can we do about it?

"We'll have to cross that bridge at the time."

Palace are at home to struggling London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.