Parlour: Wenger should go for Defoe

Rumours persist that the North London club are in the market for another striker, and Parlour believes that England marksman Defoe would fit the bill.

“They [Arsenal] do need a striker, Marouane Chamakh found it difficult. He did well in the early parts of the season but went off the boil a bit,” he told talkSPORT.

“They should get someone who’s a little bit different, who can score a goal, like an Ian Wright. Jermain Defoe would be a good signing for me. Tottenham fans won’t like it but that’s how it goes these days. I was there when Sol Campbell signed and he was a great player for Arsenal.”

Wright, Arsenal’s second all-time top goalscorer, netted 185 times during his seven-year stay at Highbury and it is thought that Arsenal crave a finisher of his caliber to supplement their patient passing game.

And Parlour says Wenger needs to strengthen his squad this summer if Arsenal want to remain in the hunt for trophies.

“The problem he’s got is depth, when his major players get injured there is not enough quality behind who can come in and do a job," he said.

"When I was playing, we still had players who could come in and do a good job. That’s the difference now. If Arsenal get their top side out they are a very good side, there’s no doubting that. But if a couple of them get injured, have they got enough back-up?

"Players like [Nicklas] Bendtner and Denilson, can they come in and do a sound job? He’s got to look at trying to build a squad that, if he does have some suspensions or injuries which you don’t expect, then you can deal with it.”

By Jamie Dickenson