Parma agree outright signing of Biabiany

The former Inter man had been co-owned by Sampdoria and Parma - spending the last three seasons at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

He featured 36 times in the Italian top flight last term and helped Roberto Donadoni's side to a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

A former France Under-21 international, Biabiany made only a handful of appearances for Sampdoria after leaving Inter in 2011.

"Parma FC communicate that it has resolved the co-ownership agreement in its favour regarding the attacker Jonathan Biabiany with UC Sampdoria," Parma said in a statement on their website.

The signing will likely prove a welcome boost to fans of the club after the disappointment of the club being denied a UEFA license.

They qualified for the Europa League but saw their plans to feature in the competition scuppered due to tax offences, with president Tommaso Ghirardi later announcing his plan to sell the club.