Manchester City report: Agreement reached for Serie A star, with summer move now on the horizon

The Sky Blues fell off a cliff at the end of 2024 and despite a recent revival in recent weeks, look to have no hope of retaining their Premier League crown this season. A 5-1 loss against Arsenal last weekend further backed up those claims.

Having spent a whopping £180m in the past window, Pep Guardiola already has his eyes firmly set on another addition that could be signed off come the summer months.

City chose to go big on the likes of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, with the exit of Milan-bound Kyle Walker – ranked at No.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time – perhaps one of the biggest talking points of the window.

But it is a star from Italy that Manchester City were thought to be heavily keen on given his star-studded performances in Serie A so far this season.

According to SportWitness citing reports from TuttoSport in Italy, the Citizens were expected to make an offer for Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso. The 24-year-old defender has made 21 appearances for the Serie A giants this year, scoring twice.

It is reported that Manchester City had personal terms with Cambiaso and he was poised to sign a four-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

But a move never fully materialised although news has now been relayed that City could return with another offer to rekindle the deal in the summer of 2025.

The terms of the move are likely to be similar to what was agreed in January but whether further interest arrives for the full-back remains to be seen. It is thought Cambiaso could naturally be Walker's replacement.

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem somewhat plausible that Cambiaso could soon be on his way to Manchester City in the summer, but the club may look to explore other targets.

Guardiola's side are back in action in the FA Cup on Saturday as they travel to Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the competition.