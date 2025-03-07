Arsenal 'accept conditions' to buy Brazilian star: report

Arsenal have 'accepted conditions' to sign a Brazilian star, as the Gunners' summer business gears up.

Manager Mikel Arteta has done very little business in the last 12 months, opting to evolve the squad that pushed Manchester City close to the Premier League title rather than making sweeping changes.

After a disappointing campaign in which Liverpool are 13 points ahead with just 12 games to go, however, Arsenal may well opt for a different approach in the market this time around. Sales are expected and big signings may well be made across the pitch.

Arsenal are going to address all areas: and not just up front

Arsenal need a forward, according to many (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A new forward remains the obvious area of Arteta's side that needs reinforcement, with Kai Havertz ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury and Gabriel Jesus out for a portion of next term due to an ACL – though even before these injuries, a new forward was touted.

Arsenal is in the market for wide attackers, with Raheem Sterling leaving and Leandro Trossard's future still to be decided. Thomas Partey and Jorginho's departures create a void.

Sterling is unlikely to return to Arsenal next term (Image credit: Felipe Mondino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Then there's the backup goalkeeper role, with the on-loan Neto returning to Bournemouth over the summer – and Joan Garcia heavily rumoured.

It's perhaps then somewhat surprising that Arsenal have begun contacts to sign another right-back. According to a report from Bolavip Brasil, the North Londoners are in for Wesley Franca of Flamengo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wesley has a €200 million release clause but with Big Mengo willing to negotiate a €35m exit at the end of the Club World Cup, Arsenal have “promised” to get the ball rolling and present an offer.

The report states that Arsenal accept “Flamengo's conditions to buy” the 21-year-old, who would provide cover for both Ben White and Jurrien Timber. With injury issues this season, Thomas Partey has started at right-back, too, meaning Wesley could well replace the Ghanaian there, too.

Arsenal are in for Wesley (Image credit: Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that while Arsenal are looking to strengthen in a number of positions, Wesley would be somewhat of a curveball. The Brazil international has been compared to Dani Alves, with Arteta preferring inverted full-backs in his 4-3-3 system.

Arsenal may well have two ace cards in this deal, however. Former Gunners star David Luiz – who left the club on good terms – played with Wesley and could well recommend N5, while Jorginho is heavily linked with Flamengo, with Arsenal perhaps able to smooth things over with the Italian's exit (though it will be on a free transfer), in exchange for better relationships at the negotiating table.

Transfermarkt values the defender at €9m. Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday as Premier League action returns.

How would Wesley fit into Arteta's plans?

Arteta has all but abandoned flying full-backs in his tactical system, phasing out Kieran Tierney originally for Oleksandr Zinchenko, before moving onto a system that used the likes of Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in full-back positions.

So the presence of an 'Alves'-like player might seem strange – but it's necessary.

Arsenal have massively benefitted from White's overlaps on the right flank, allowing Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to flourish. The Arsenal side is geared towards this triangle of players – and in White's absence this season, the rest of the side has massively struggled, particularly Odegaard.

Arsenal don't have a stylistic replacement for Ben White (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have won just two of eight games in which Partey has played at right-back this season, compared to just two losses in 16 starts when the Ghanaian has played in midfield. Timber, too, is not an overlapping full-back – but Wesley would provide that option.

With Arsenal down to the bare bones this season, the 21-year-old Brazilian offers the kind of energy and intensity to stretch teams as a squad option. As an up-and-coming player, he's likely to only command a fringe player's wages and playing time, while providing competition and depth.

With Arsenal's title bid hampered by so many injuries at once, players like Wesley joining could well be the difference between trophies and more misses.