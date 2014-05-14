Parma move to allay fears over UEFA license

It was reported in the Italian media on Wednesday that the club were not in possession of a UEFA license, which would prevent them participating in next season's Europa League, should they qualify.

Roberto Donadoni's men currently lie seventh in the table and with one match remaining - at home to bottom club Livorno on Sunday - sit a point behind Torino, who occupy the final qualification berth.

The reports also claimed that, due to a misunderstanding, Parma had made a delayed tax payment, which could count against them in their application to obtain a license.

But the club has moved to clarify the situation, insisting they were not expecting any problems surrounding the issue.

"In response to the reports in today's press about our UEFA license, Parma FC announces that it has fulfilled its outstanding payment," a statement on their official website read.

"This is in adherence to the rules and regulations of the licensing system.

"Parma FC is now extremely confident that the upcoming assessment by the commission will show it to have complied with the rules outlined for UEFA licensing."