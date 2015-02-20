Parma players 'losing patience over wage row'

The Serie A strugglers have already been hit with a one-point penalty earlier this season for failing to pay players and staff, and could face further sanctions as the situation remains unresolved.

Parma president Giampietro Manenti has insisted the money would be transferred to the players in due course, but they continue to be out of pocket.

Talks of the squad serving notice to the club have proved unfounded, but captain Lucarelli says their frustrations are growing.

"We talked [on Thursday] with the president, who told us that the problem is just getting the money transferred into our accounts," he told SportMediaset.

"He said the money has been paid, but we're running out of patience.

"It's time for facts. We gave a precise deadline and now we must act as a team."

Parma currently sit bottom of Serie A with 10 points from 23 matches, leaving them 13 points from safety and facing relegation.