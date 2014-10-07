Parramatta to host AFC Champions League final

Wanderers host Al Hilal in the first leg of the showpiece of Asia's premier club competition this month.

The A-League outfit polled their fans on where they should hold the home fixture, with ANZ Stadium and the Allianz Arena - stadiums with much bigger capacities - also listed as options.

The Wanderers claimed that "over 70 per cent of the nearly 3,000 respondents" chose the club regular's home ground and Western Sydney chief executive officer John Tsatsimas was delighted with the result.

"Getting to this stage of the tournament has been an outstanding effort, not only from the playing group and coaching and support staff, but the whole of the Wanderers Football Club," he said.

"Reaching the final of the biggest competition in Asia is an amazing achievement and playing at our home ground will give the team a huge lift as we know a packed Parramatta Stadium will give us the extra drive that our whole club experiences every time we open the doors to 'Wanderland'.

"While a bigger venue may have given us the ability to pack in a larger audience, the opportunity we have before us to win the ACL [AFC Champions League] on our maiden attempt is one we will need every possible advantage in achieving.

"We thank the AFC for ensuring we get a real home advantage and we anticipate it will be standing room only when we take on Al Hilal later this month."

Al Hilal will host the return leg in Saudi Arabia on November 1.