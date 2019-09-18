Partick sack manager Caldwell after poor start to season

Partick Thistle are experiencing more uncertainty after sacking manager Gary Caldwell less than 12 months into his reign.

The former Celtic and Scotland defender took over on October 15 last year and steered Thistle to safety on the final day of last season, but they sit ninth in the Ladbrokes Championship with two points from five matches.

A club statement read: “The board of Partick Thistle Football Club has today informed both manager Gary Caldwell and assistant manager Brian Kerr that their contracts have been terminated with immediate effect.

“While this decision is regrettable, it was the unanimous view of the board that immediate change was required following a sustained run of poor performances and results.

“Chief executive Gerry Britton, academy director Scott Allison and first-team player Kenny Miller will take charge of the squad and team for this Saturday’s Ladbrokes Championship home match against Dunfermline Athletic.”

Thistle chairman David Beattie added: “This is not an outcome anyone wanted however we believe this decision is in the best interests of the club and that we could wait no longer to make a change.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank both Gary and Brian for all their efforts for Partick Thistle Football Club and wish them both every success in their future careers.

“Gerry, Scott and Kenny will take care of team matters for the weekend while the board begins the process of recruiting the club’s next first team manager.”

The decision comes after a summer of upheaval which saw Beattie and his allies return to the boardroom after removing several directors including his predecessor, Jacqui Low.

Beattie and his colleagues have been in talks over a potential takeover from a group led by Barnsley owner Chien Lee.