Pastore happy with point against Reims

Javier Pastore insists Paris Saint-Germain can be happy with a point from their Ligue 1 trip to Reims on Saturday.

Theoson Siebatcheu looked to have given the home side a shock win when he capitalised on some poor PSG defending just seven minutes from time, but substitute Edinson Cavani salvaged a 1-1 draw barely a minute later when he converted Pastore's pass.

The Argentina international had earlier had a headed goal ruled out for offside as the champions failed to capitalise on second-placed Rennes' draw with Lille on Friday.

But Pastore says Laurent Blanc's side can be satisfied to have extended their unbeaten run, telling Canal Plus: "The team played well, but we weren't effective. It's always difficult after the Champions League.

"There were also a lot of changes, which affected us.

"We'll take a point, that's fine. We're still not losing."

PSG remain a point clear of Rennes and three ahead of Reims at the top of Ligue 1 after six games.