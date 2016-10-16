Patience proves key for Puel

Claude Puel insists his only half-time advice to Southampton was to remain patient in their fine 3-1 win over Burnley.

Saints headed into break at 0-0 in the Premier League encounter at St Mary's Stadium with visiting goalkeeper Tom Heaton making a string of impressive saves.

But Charlie Austin scored twice either side of a well-taken Nathan Redmond goal to put the hosts' in control, with Sam Vokes' penalty - which ended a run of six straight clean sheets - the only blip on an otherwise flawless Saints performance.

And Southampton boss Puel insists there was no panic despite failing to score in the opening 45.

"[I told them to] come back with control of the game, possession, and to show patience and calm with the ball," he told Sky Sports.

"It was important to come back with good intentions and to put the ball in the goal. [Burnley are a] difficult team to play, they have strong organisation in defence, it was important to find solution."

Puel admits that Saints lost their way in the first half following an injury to full-back Matt Targett, but he described it as a "pleasure" to watch his team during the victory.

"The game is finished but I take pleasure this afternoon with a very good second half," he added. "It was very interesting to play this game.

"It was difficult in the first half after the injury of Matt Targett. We lost a little control of the game.

"After we came back with a good intention and situation. It was very well to see my players to take pleasure. I think we could have scored many goals this afternoon. It’s a shame. I'm happy for my players."