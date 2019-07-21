Paul Heckingbottom backs Christian Doidge to hit goal trail for Hibs

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom feels striker Christian Doidge will have no problem finding the net at his new club, following his first goal for the club against Alloa.

The Welshman arrived from Forrest Green Rovers last month in a reported six-figure move and bagged his first goal with a delicate chip over Wasps keeper Kevin Parry in the 2-0 Betfred Cup win.

He also could have headed in a second, had the effort not been chalked off by an offside call.

Heckingbottom believes it will be the first of many and said: “He’ll score goals. I think sometimes we get caught in the trap of crossing everything for him because he’s good in the air. Their two centre-backs manhandled him.

“He scored the offside one and that’s what he can do, he’ll score lots of goals with the ball in the air.

“Christian and the rest of the boys would have found it easier in the second half when we made more space for him.

“We were crossing from too deep instead of getting around the back of them, we were getting around the back of them much more in the second half.”