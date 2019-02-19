Paul Pogba desperate to make amends for lack of United trophies last season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is driven by the feeling of defeat and the absence of domestic silverware last season.

The France World Cup-winning midfielder was frustrated when Paris St Germain inflicted the first loss of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s caretaker stewardship, and was pleased with the response in Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Chelsea.

“Losing a game after 11 games without losing hurts and it’s a really bad feeling, so you don’t want this to happen again,” Pogba told MUTV.

Paul Pogba is enjoying life under Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Adam Davy/PA)

United, who were beaten to FA Cup glory by Chelsea in last season’s final, next face Wolves in the quarter-finals.

Pogba added: “All the competitions are important. We want to win something.

“Last year we didn’t win any trophies. I still remember that. This year we want to win something.”

Pogba starred at Stamford Bridge. Making Ander Herrera’s opening goal and heading United’s second from Marcus Rashford’s cross.

🅰️ 1 assist⚽ 1 goal— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 18, 2019

“We knew how to hurt them, (by) running behind their midfielders,” added Pogba, who now has 14 goals this season.

“Two runs in the box, two goals.

“My job as a midfielder is not to score goals, it’s more to make assists. But when I get a chance to score goals it’s a great feeling.”

Pogba felt United, who next play Liverpool on Sunday, had more to give.

A photo posted by on

“The result was great, but we should do better. We should react even better,” he added.

“We made it harder for ourselves. We can control more, play more and hurt them more with the ball.”

Herrera was deployed in a more attacking role than usual to put pressure on Chelsea playmaker Jorginho.

The Spain midfielder said: “I played a more offensive role, because the manager asked me. He (Solskjaer) told me they struggled in some of the zones around Jorginho and I did it.”