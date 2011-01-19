Pavett wins place in Swindon squad

Pavett, 19, beat more than 3,500 amateur players to the dream prize in Samsung’s Win A Pro Contract competition.

He took part in series of regional and national trials before lining up in the final at Swindon’s County Ground on January 5.

Striker Pavett, from Maldon, Essex, was then one of three players selected to train with the Wiltshire club, and picked as the winner by boss Danny Wilson after impressing the Robins’ coaching staff.

Pavett said: “The manager called me on Sunday afternoon and told me I’d be joining the club as a professional. I really didn’t know what to say. I started welling up, as it was just such a relief.

“The plan now is to get my fitness up to the required standard so I can try and break into the first team this season. I can’t wait to get started.”

Pavett, who has spent time at Colchester United, is currently a plumber with his dad’s firm.

Swindon boss Danny Wilson said: “Jordan’s got a little bit about him on and off the pitch which I think we may just be able to nurture.

“He’s a very, very clever player. He receives the ball well and is a strong boy.

“He’s brave, so what we’ll hopefully be able to see before long is him putting his head in where it hurts and getting us a few goals.”

Wilson added: “His link play is fantastic, and he gets in some very intelligent areas on the pitch.

“The other boys here were quite excited about Jordan I have to say. That’s because he slipped in to proceedings so easily.

“He would have been excused for being a bit timid at the start, but he didn’t really show any sign of nerves.

“He came in and stamped his authority straight away, and the boys here really liked that in him.

Samsung Sponsorship Director Martin Howard said: “We’d like to congratulate Jordan on being selected as the first Win A Pro Contract competition winner.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response since launching the competition last year. We are delighted Danny Wilson has found a player who will add quality to his squad.

“Everyone at Samsung will be keeping a keen eye out for Jordan and will support him in any way possible. We wish him all the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Pavett will be presented to fans at The County Ground at half-time during Town’s match against Exeter City on Saturday January 29.

He will join Wilson’s first team squad on a 12-month contract, and wear the number 33 shirt.