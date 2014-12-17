Pearson accepts FA charge after fan row

Pearson was involved in a flashpoint with a spectator during Leicester's 3-1 Premier League home defeat at the hands of Liverpool earlier this month.

The incident saw Pearson called to account by the Football Association (FA) for using "abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator".

And the 51-year-old has asked for the chance to explain his actions before an FA disciplinary panel decide his fate at a time when Leicester are bottom of the league.

Pearson has refused to apologise for his part in the spat and played it down, as he said: "I've had run-ins in with fans in the past and sometimes, heat of the moment, these things happen."

The Leicester boss also previously spoke of the support he has received from some of his managerial counterparts.

"When I speak to other managers they have empathy for my situation," he told The Telegraph.

"They've been there. They understand what it is like."

No date has been set for Pearson's FA hearing.