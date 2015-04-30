Pearson apologises to 'ostrich' journalist

The journalist labelled an "ostrich" by Nigel Pearson has received an apology from the Leicester City manager.

Pearson launched into an extraordinary rant after Wednesday's 3-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea, comparing reporter Ian Baker to the bird that is widely - and incorrectly - thought to bury its head in the sand.

The City boss - who also labelled Baker "stupid" and "daft" after taking exception to one of his questions - was in front of the media again on Thursday ahead of the match against Newcastle United this weekend and said sorry for his outburst.

He said: "Apologies for last night. I think it is right to do it in front of the cameras and hope it does not ruin our relationship."

Baker tweeted to confirm that he had accepted the apology.

The loss to Chelsea ended a four-match winning run, but Leicester remain outside the Premier League relegation zone.