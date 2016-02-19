Pearson backs Leicester to win Premier League

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has backed the club to win the Premier League this season and talked up his own role in their success.

Pearson led Leicester to an improbable escape from relegation last season, winning seven of their final nine matches to beat the drop.

That form has sensationally continued this season under Pearson's successor Claudio Ranieri, with Leicester sitting top of the Premier League with 12 matches remaining.

Pearson believes arguably the biggest title shock in English football history is on the cards, although he concedes it would leave him with slightly mixed emotions.

"A lot of people in the game haven't really sussed what Leicester are about," he told the Times.

"They've got some really good players - [Jamie] Vardy's form has been unbelievable - but collectively they're a strong group.



"They coped with the pressure exceptionally well last year and they're doing the same this year. They won't be interested in what anyone else says. Good luck to them. I think they'll do it.

"I would be dishonest [though] if I said I would be happy for everyone there."

Pearson was keen to point out the debt he feels the club owes to his services.

"Leicester are where they are because they've had a fantastic season and because their manager has managed skilfully and sensibly, but also because they previously had someone in charge who was able to front it up and make tough decisions when they needed to be made," he added.

"I know how pivotal the work I did was for them to be in the situation they're in now."