Pearson blasts lack of attacking 'commitment'

The Premier League's bottom club had seen fellow strugglers QPR beaten by Crystal Palace in Saturday's early kick-off, while Sunderland's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa presented them with a further chance to close the gap.

However, they struggled to fully test Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor, with Andrej Kramaric pulling out of a challenge with Alex Bruce as the goal gaped in the first half.

Substitute David Nugent steered wide after Hull had seen Tom Huddlestone dismissed in the first half, and Pearson was quick to vent his frustration with Leicester seven points from safety with 10 games to play.

He said: "[It is a] Disappointing result for us, it's a game we obviously needed to win and we haven't done.

"I think our attacking players didn't really commit to the game enough which is a bit of a disappointment. I think we've been pretty creative of late in games especially away from home but today when the pressure was on us to go out there to create stuff I don't think we did.

"When two passes would have done, we took three and four moving the ball around the pitch and I don't think we stretched them enough.

"It's alright playing games against the big clubs and saying there's no pressure on us to get a result, today I think the players expected to get three points.

"I don't think we deserved to get any less than [one point] but to get the three pouts we needed to be a bit more committed to our attacking play and I don't think we were that today."