Pearson calls for more creativity from Leicester

Nigel Pearson has demanded more creativity from Leicester City to give new signing Andrej Kramaric the chance to shine in the Premier League.

The Croatian striker arrived at the King Power Stadium earlier this month after receiving a work permit to complete his move from Rijeka, making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last weekend.

Kramaric scored 21 goals in 18 league appearances for Rijeka this season and Pearson has called on the rest of his squad to be more creative to enable him to reproduce that form in England.

"He's a finisher," Pearson told the club's official website. "So clearly we've got to be able to get him into that penalty area with enough quality to make the most of what he is about. That's the challenge for us moving forward.

"It's never going to be easy when he comes on in a losing position; you just hope that somebody of his qualities gets a chance.

"But we didn't really create a great deal in the last half hour of the game [against Stoke]."

Kramaric could make his first start for Leicester this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Tottenham on Saturday.