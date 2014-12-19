Pearson given touchline ban for fan row

The Leicester manager has also been fined £10,000 and warned over his future conduct after an expletive-laced row with a nearby supporter in the 3-1 loss at the King Power Stadium earlier this month.

Pearson was unrepentant in the aftermath of the event.

When asked if he would say sorry to the fan involved, he said: "Apologise to who? No, I'm not apologising to him."

Pearson has requested written reasons for the sanction from the Football Association, and he will not serve his suspension until the process is completed.

He will, therefore, be free to lead his team at West Ham on Saturday.

"The club has concluded an internal review of the incident during the Liverpool fixture and considers its own review to be closed," Leicester said in a statement.