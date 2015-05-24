Pearson hopeful of Cambiasso stay

Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson claims talks with Esteban Cambiasso are ongoing, admitting he would like Argentinian playmaker the stay at the King Power Stadium.

The former Inter midfielder found himself on the scoresheet with a classy second-half finish in the 5-1 win over QPR on Sunday, after Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton had given the hosts a two-goal lead.

Leonardo Ulloa and Andrej Kramaric both found the net either side of Charlie Austin's consolation as the hosts rounded off their successful survival bid in style.

It amounted to a party atmosphere among the home faithful, with survival already assured, but Pearson insists his team are now looking at next season and believes the experience of Cambiasso could prove central to Leicester's attempts to establish themselves in the Premier League.

However, the former Hull City boss insists he will not force the issue with the player, who is out of contract in the close-season, hinting any stay at the club would be down to him.

He said: "We'd love him to be a part of our season again next year, but as always with players like him that have experienced some pretty amazing periods and have a great CV, it is difficult to know psychologically how much a season like this takes it out of someone who's never experienced it before.

"We don't want to be in this situation again next year. It would be great for him to be a part of it and he's proven throughout the season that he brings an awful to a Premier League side, even at his age [34].

"The reception he got [from the home fans] was fabulous and he'll be aware of that but also he'll need time to think and we'll allow him that."

Sunday's result was Leicester's seventh win in nine games and Pearson is adamant the win reflected the hard work put in by his side to end the season on a high.

He added: "I think it was hard to call how [it] was going to look as a game. I think that it was important to finish on a good note too."