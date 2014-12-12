Pearson: Managers back me over FA charge

The Leicester boss is alleged to have used abusive language towards a supporter in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium earlier this month.

The Football Association confirmed the charge on Thursday, with Pearson having until December 16 to respond.

Pearson has previously acknowledged that the "run-in" took place, but insists other managers have backed him, having been in similar situations themselves previously.

"When I speak to other managers they have empathy for my situation," he told The Telegraph.

"They've been there. They understand what it is like."

Pearson's tenure has largely been without difficulty, with the former Hull City boss helping the club into the top flight courtesy of winning the Championship by nine points from Burnley last term.

However, with Leicester currently on a 10-match winless run in the Premier League and bottom, Pearson needs a change in results.

Pearson feels fan patience in the game has been reduced in recent years, citing the example of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has been the subject of calls to leave by sections of his club's support.

"I don't know how that can happen. That’s appalling for someone who has fundamentally changed the club and won a trophy last season," he said of the Frenchman's situation.

"I find it bemusing that people's tolerance is so short-lived.

"It's society. Football is just a conduit for people's anger. With the amount of political correctness in life now, people almost need a vehicle to show their emotions."