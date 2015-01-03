Pearson pleased to see Leicester build on form

A 39th-minute header from Argentine forward Leonardo Ulloa secured Leicester's place in the draw for the fourth round, seeing off a Newcastle side that started the day with the confirmation that former manager Alan Pardew had been released from his contract in order to join Crystal Palace.

Leicester, who are bottom of the Premier League, were perhaps fortunate to see Newcastle attacking midfielder Remy Cabella have a goal ruled out for offside five minutes prior to Ulloa's header.

However, Pearson is eager to focus on the plus points from an uninspiring third-round tie that came on the back of a league win over Hull City and a draw with Liverpool.

"It was a good result for us in a difficult game in which both sides made a number of changes – seven each I believe," Pearson told Leicester's official website.

"With that it's never going to be a particularly fluent game. There were players out there who have played a lot of football and players who haven't played a lot of football.

"So it didn't make for a great game, but ultimately I think we did enough to win it, and I'm pleased for the players who have come in at a time when clearly we've had to make some changes.

"The bottom line is that the result is the most important thing and getting through to the next round of the FA Cup is important for us because it gives us the opportunity to add to our season.

"We potentially have another good tie, hopefully at home, and ultimately for us it was about building on our last two league games.

"Even if you don't get through, there are going to be things that you want to look at, whether it be players that haven't played for a while or different systems that you want to look at.

"It allowed us to get pitch time for players who needed it, but more importantly we've progressed and we'll have to see what happens in the draw now."