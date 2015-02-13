Pearson: Relationship with chairman is positive

Pearson was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace's James McArthur during Leicester's 1-0 Premier League defeat at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Both Pearson and McArthur claimed the incident had been blown out of proportion before, on Sunday, widespread reports emerged that Pearson had been sacked.

Leicester subsequently released a statement declaring that such suggestions were wide of the mark, and on Tuesday, Leicester lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a spirited display.

Despite his job allegedly coming under threat last weekend, Pearson insists he and his chairman continue to get along well.

"My relationship is positive, both in terms of professionally and on a personal level," he said in a press conference ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie with Aston Villa this weekend.

"It remains the same, there has to be a level of a professional relationship.

"I'm just focusing on getting the players prepared for this next game.

"Relationships are always hard work, you have to work on them whether they're good, bad or indifferent.

"As I've said many times, what goes on in the confines of the four walls stays there.

"I don't have a great deal of control over what goes on outside of the club but I'll be working very hard to make sure we go into this game as prepared as we can be."