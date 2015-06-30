Pearson sacked by Leicester

Leicester City have sacked manager Nigel Pearson despite his feat of keeping them in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old completed a great escape at the Midlands club, guiding them to safety in their first season back in the Premier League after looking destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

Pearson was widely reported to be on the verge of being shown the door in February, but stayed on in the role and secured a 14th-place finish after Leicester were bottom with seven games remaining.

They won seven of their last nine games, but the club have opted to part company with Pearson due to "fundamental differences in perspective", with Craig Shakespeare and Steve Walsh taking charge on a temporary basis.

A statement on the club's official website said: "The board of directors recognises the success Nigel has helped to bring to Leicester City during his two spells in charge of the club, particularly during the last three-and-a-half years.

"However, it has become clear to the club that fundamental differences in perspective exist between us. Regrettably, the club believes that the working relationship between Nigel and the board is no longer viable.

"Leicester City's owners, Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, and the board of directors would like to place on record their thanks to Nigel for the considerable contribution he has made during his time with the club and wish him well in the future.

"Khun Vichai and Khun Top remain wholly committed to the club's long-term development and to on going investment in a squad that will continue to be competitive in the Premier League. We trust that the club's supporters will recognise that the owners have always acted with the best interests of the club at heart and with the club's long-term future as their greatest priority.

"Craig Shakespeare and Steve Walsh will take charge of first team duties while the club begins its recruitment of a new manager. There will be no further comment until this process has concluded."

Pearson's son, James, was one of three players sacked by Leicester this month for their alleged involvement in an orgy in which a woman appeared to be racially abused.