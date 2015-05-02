Pearson: We're not safe yet

Nigel Pearson has warned that Leicester City are still not safe from the drop, despite making it five wins from their last six Premier League games by beating Newcastle United 3-0 on Saturday.

Leicester looked destined for relegation a few weeks ago, but a terrific run of form has seen them climb out of the bottom three with just three matches remaining.

A brace from Leonardo Ulloa, which sandwiched Wes Morgan's goal, inspired them to a comfortable victory over beleaguered Newcastle at the King Power Stadium, but Pearson believes that their top-flight status is not yet secure.

"We have a more realistic chance than before we kicked off today, but let's be clear, even though they're having a difficult time, Newcastle are still a point above us," he said.

"Momentum's important - off the back of midweek [when Leicester lost 3-1 to Chelsea], if we hadn't got the result today, things can change quickly.

"[We have] three games left, with two at home. There's a lot of work to be done still, but we've given ourselves a better chance."

Leicester were outstanding on Saturday, albeit against a woeful Newcastle outfit who have now lost eight successive league games, and Pearson was full of praise for his players.

"The performance was very good," he added.

"The run that we've recently had - we've got five wins from six, four on the trot [before the Chelsea defeat] - that's a difficult feat for any side to achieve."