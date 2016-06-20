Pedro blasts Euro 2016 bench role

Pedro has expressed his frustration at being restricted largely to a watching brief for Spain at Euro 2016.

The Chelsea forward came off the bench late on in the European champions' 1-0 opening-match win over Czech Republic, but was unused in Friday's 3-0 thrashing of Turkey.

And that lack of game time in France has prompted an extraordinary outburst from the 28-year-old, which is unlikely to please boss Vicente del Bosque.

"I had other expectations when I arrived here. It is not what I wanted," the former Barcelona player told Zero. "To assume this role is difficult. If you don't see continuity, coming here to stay with the group is no longer worth it.

"I think situations get to that point where you have to make a decision. That happens to everyone in football.

"I'll think, I will meditate. Now is not the best time to talk, out of respect for my team-mates and my coach, who has always trusted me. I have to think."

Pedro, who recently backtracked on claims he could leave Chelsea and return to Camp Nou, has won 58 caps for his country.

Spain have already secured their place in the next round and conclude their Group D campaign against Croatia on Tuesday.