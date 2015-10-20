Pedro: Mourinho the right man for Chelsea

Chelsea winger Pedro is confident Jose Mourinho has what it takes to get the reigning Premier League champions back on track.

The Stamford Bridge side have been in unimpressive form in the opening months of the 2015-16 campaign and sit 12th in the league table after just three wins from their nine opening fixtures.

Mourinho has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks following Chelsea's underwhelming start and there have even been reports that he has lost the dressing room.

Nevertheless, Pedro, a close-season signing from Barcelona, has backed the Portuguese manager to turn things around.

"He's a very good manager, the best we can have to lift us out of this situation," the former Barcelona attacker was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

"He gives confidence to the players, talks a lot. That’s important for the team and for the feelings of the players."

Pedro has yet to find his best form after a superb start to life at Chelsea and he has revealed that Mourinho wants him to focus on his defensive work more in order to help the team return to winning ways.

He added: "He wants me to give attacking depth to the team, to try and help out with defensive work as well and, to get better with confidence and take the game forward."