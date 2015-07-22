Pedro will decide his own future - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has reiterated that Pedro will determine his own future at Barcelona as speculation over the forward's future continues.

Pedro's playing time at Camp Nou was limited last season as the superstar forward line of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi helped Barca complete a treble.

The Spain international has since been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and Luis Enrique said last week: "It's going to be a personal decision taken by him."

Speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy on Tuesday, the Barca coach repeated: "Ultimately, it's the decision of the player."

Luis Enrique was not prepared to discuss the nature of conversations he has held with Pedro.

"If he comes out and says something, then I'll say something and ultimately everyone will say something," he added.

Adriano's future was also discussed, with Luis Enrique stating: "If someone pays his release clause, maybe [he will leave], but otherwise he'll stay - ultimately you never know."