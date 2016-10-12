Pekerman can't fault Colombia players after draw

After watching Colombia dictate proceedings against Uruguay, head coach Jose Pekerman could not fault his players following Tuesday's entertaining 2-2 draw.​

Hosts Colombia earned a point against the South American high-flyers in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying thanks to Yerry Mina's first international goal with six minutes remaining.

The Colombians – playing without injured captain James Rodriguez – were on the front foot for most of the match, despite watching Cristian Rodriguez cancel out Abel Aguilar's opener in the first half, until Luis Suarez gave Uruguay a surprise 73rd-minute lead.

Colombia, however, refused to surrender as they stayed within three points of Uruguay, much to Pekerman's pleasure.

"We have to take responsibility, we made some mistakes and paid a very high price, but I cannot overlook that we did good things against a great team," Pekerman said.

"I feel that my players tried to play well and, when it was difficult, had the attitude and strength to go and look for a better result.

"In football and in matches of such importance, goals, and the moments in which they occur, are a very important factor. We were imposing our game and the equaliser came at an unexpected time. It happened to us again for Suarez's goal, which was a blow.

"We got into the game in the second half, Edwin [Cardona] did well and the team began to flow, but the opponent took advantage of their chances and we must recognise they got the result because they scored goals."