Pekerman can't fault Colombia players after draw
Colombia were on the front foot for most of the match but shared the points with Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.
After watching Colombia dictate proceedings against Uruguay, head coach Jose Pekerman could not fault his players following Tuesday's entertaining 2-2 draw.
Hosts Colombia earned a point against the South American high-flyers in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying thanks to Yerry Mina's first international goal with six minutes remaining.
The Colombians – playing without injured captain James Rodriguez – were on the front foot for most of the match, despite watching Cristian Rodriguez cancel out Abel Aguilar's opener in the first half, until Luis Suarez gave Uruguay a surprise 73rd-minute lead.
Colombia, however, refused to surrender as they stayed within three points of Uruguay, much to Pekerman's pleasure.
"We have to take responsibility, we made some mistakes and paid a very high price, but I cannot overlook that we did good things against a great team," Pekerman said.
"I feel that my players tried to play well and, when it was difficult, had the attitude and strength to go and look for a better result.
"In football and in matches of such importance, goals, and the moments in which they occur, are a very important factor. We were imposing our game and the equaliser came at an unexpected time. It happened to us again for Suarez's goal, which was a blow.
"We got into the game in the second half, Edwin [Cardona] did well and the team began to flow, but the opponent took advantage of their chances and we must recognise they got the result because they scored goals."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.