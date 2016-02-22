Pekerman hoping for success with new-look Colombia

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman is optimistic about his side's chances at the Copa American Centenario.

Pekerman's side were drawn alongside hosts the United States, Costa Rica and Paraguay in Group A on Sunday.

Thus far, Colombia have endured a mixed CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign and sit in seventh after winning just one of their opening four games and Pekerman admitted his side might have their work cut out in preparing for the tournament.

"This cycle of Colombia has differences with the last one," Pekerman said after the draw.

"The team grew in the qualifiers to reach the [2014] World Cup.

"But now we have many drawbacks in terms of injuries and player transfers."

As a result, Pekerman has had to blood plenty of new faces into his side, but while that may be causing the team's fluctuating form, he believes there is plenty of potential in the mix of his squad.

"It could be interesting to see players that we believe have the potential to raise the level of the team," he continued.

"It's an event that for the first time will have a lot of teams, and we hope to leave our country in a good position."