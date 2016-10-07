Pekerman: We deserved our win

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman felt his team deserved their 1-0 win over Paraguay despite leaving it late to seal victory in World Cup qualifying.

Edwin Cardona came off the bench to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner in Asuncion on Thursday.

Despite needing the late goal, Pekerman believes his side were good value for their three points.

"We were very evenly matched throughout the game," he told a news conference.

"But I think the result was fair. Gradually we learned to defend and counter-attack."

Pekerman was full of praise for his defence as Colombia won for the fifth time in nine qualifiers.

"The process was not easy," the Argentinian said.

"Both teams had a solid defence and few clear opportunities were created."