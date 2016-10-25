Pele hails 'friend and brother' Carlos Alberto

Brazil great Pele has paid a warm tribute to his captain and team-mate Carlos Alberto, who died of a heart attack at the age of 72 in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Pele's reputation as the greatest footballer of all time owes much to some defining performances in his and Brazil's third World Cup triumph at Mexico 1970, where the team was captained by Carlos Alberto.

Widely regarded as one of the finest right-backs to play the game, the skipper sealed a 4-1 final win over Italy at Estadio Azteca with a thunderous finish on the end of a deft Pele pass before lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy.

Pele and Carlos Alberto also played together for Santos in their homeland and New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League.

"I am saddened by the death of my friend and brother Carlos Alberto, our dear 'Capita'," Pele said in a statement.

"I remember the times we were together in Santos, the Brazilian national team and the Cosmos, forming a winning partnership.

"We were champions for Santos, the Selecao and the Cosmos. Unfortunately we have to understand this and that life goes on. To his family I send my condolences."

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) joined Santos in declaring three days of mourning in tribute to Carlos Alberto's passing.

"With a heavy heart, the CBF regrets that the world of football had been surprised this Tuesday by the passing of Carlos Alberto Torres," read a statement from the organisation.

"A legend for the Brazilian national team, the captain of the third World Cup title in 1970 died in Rio de Janeiro, a heart-attack victim.

"The CBF president, Marco Polo del Nero, has declared three days of mourning. Flags at the CBF will be at half-mast. All games in competitions organised by the CBF will have a minute of silence."