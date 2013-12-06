Pele predicts Brazil to reach World Cup final

The draw for the group stages of next year's showpiece was made in Bahia on Friday, with Brazil to face Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in Group A.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's side open the tournament against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12 but if they top their pool, face a tough second-round clash against the second-placed side from Group B.

Given Group B contains both of the 2010 finalists, Spain and Netherlands, it will not be easy for the hosts, but Pele feels the five-time winners have been dealt a good hand.

"I think we will be in the final," Pele said.

"I can always remember my father crying after we lost the World Cup to Uruguay in 1950, so I don't want my kids to see me crying! I hope we will win!"

Pele, 73, helped Brazil to three of their five FIFA World Cup victories and remains their all-time leading scorer, with 77 goals in his 92 caps.