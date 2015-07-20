Pele progressing well in hospital

Pele remains in hospital in Sao Paulo but is recovering well after reportedly undergoing back surgery.

The Brazil legend was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital for the third time in less than a year last week.

He had previously had spells in hospital last November with a urinary tract infection and then again in May for prostate surgery.

But a medical report from the hospital confirmed the 74-year-old is progressing with his post-operative recovery "within the expected normality".

Pele was a World Cup winner in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and is his country's record goalscorer with a tally of 77.